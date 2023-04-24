PHQ issues promotion order of 29 officers of Ministerial, Steno Executive Cadre

Jammu, Apr 24: Jammu and Kashmir Police Headquarters has issued a promotion order in respect of 20 Sub Inspectors of the Ministerial Executive Cadre, 7 Ministerial Executive Cadre (Steno) to the rank of Inspectors and 2 Assistant Sub-Inspectors Ministerial Executive Cadre to the rank of Sub Inspector.
The Departmental Promotion Committee meeting was convened under the chairmanship of the Director General of Police Dilbag Singh at Police Headquarters. After thorough scrutiny of the service records, promotion in respect of these officers has been ordered.
DGP congratulated the promoted officers and their families. He expressed hope that the promotion will boost the morale of these officers and also inspire them to work with more dedication for the betterment of the department as well as for the people of J&K.
Those promoted as Inspector (M) include Sanjay Peshin, Mushtaq Ahmad, Nazir Ahmad Mistary, Abdul Majeed Mir, Abdul Rashid, Mohammad Ashraf Rather, Shabir Ahmad Shah, Javaid Ahmad Lone, Sardar Kulwant Singh, Ghulam Jeelani Dar, Khursheed Ahmad Shah, Tariq Ahmad Bhat, Manzoor Ahmad Rather, Jagdish Singh, Rajinder Kumar, Ghulam Hyder Malik, Narinder Kumar and Neelam Kumari.
Those promoted as Inspector (S) include Prince Nissar, Punam Koul, Rajni Chalotra, Prince Ji Bhat, Altaf Hussain Wani, Mohammad Shafi Hurrah, and Neeraj Koul. Two officers promoted as SI (M) are Ather Masood Qadri and Javid Ahmad Bhat.
Meanwhile, DGP decorated Pradeep Singh with Assistant Sub-Inspector rank in a pipping ceremony held at Police Headquarters here today. AIG (Personnel) PHQ, Virinder Singh Manhas was also present on the occasion. DGP congratulated the officer and his family.