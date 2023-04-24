PHQ issues promotion order of 29 officers of Ministerial, Steno Executive Cadre

Jammu, Apr 24: Jammu and Kashmir Police Headquarters has issued a promotion order in respect of 20 Sub Inspectors of the Ministerial Executive Cadre, 7 Ministerial Executive Cadre (Steno) to the rank of Inspectors and 2 Assistant Sub-Inspectors Ministerial Executive Cadre to the rank of Sub Inspector.

The Departmental Promotion Committee meeting was convened under the chairmanship of the Director General of Police Dilbag Singh at Police Headquarters. After thorough scrutiny of the service records, promotion in respect of these officers has been ordered.