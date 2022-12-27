PHQ issues promotion order of 8 Sub-Inspectors of Ministerial Executive Cadre

The Departmental Promotion Committee meeting was convened under the chairmanship of the Director General of Police J&K Shri Dilbag Singh at Police Headquarters J&K. After a thorough scrutiny of the service records, promotion in respect of these officers has been ordered. The DGP has congratulated the promoted officers and their families. He has expressed hope that the promotion will boost the morale of these officers and also inspire them to work with more dedication for the betterment of the department as well as for the people of J&K.