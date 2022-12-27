PHQ issues promotion order of 8 Sub-Inspectors of Ministerial Executive Cadre

Jammu, Dec 27: Jammu and Kashmir Police Headquarters has issued promotion order in respect of Eight Sub-Inspectors of the Ministerial Executive Cadre to the rank of Inspectors today.
The Departmental Promotion Committee meeting was convened under the chairmanship of the Director General of Police J&K Shri Dilbag Singh at Police Headquarters J&K. After a thorough scrutiny of the service records, promotion in respect of these officers has been ordered. The DGP has congratulated the promoted officers and their families. He has expressed hope that the promotion will boost the morale of these officers and also inspire them to work with more dedication for the betterment of the department as well as for the people of J&K.
Vide PHQ’s order No 4324 of 2022, Mohi-ud-din, Bashir Ahmad, Gh Nabi Bhat, Naseer ud din Shah, Reyaz Ahmad, Bhagwan Singh, Nazir Ahmad Malla and Mulkh Raj were promoted to the rank of Inspectors.