PHQ promotes 15 ASIs, 4 HCs

Jammu, Feb 25: The Jammu and Kashmir Police Headquarters has issued promotion orders in respect 15 Assistant Sub-Inspectors of J&K Police Executive Cadre and four head constables of J&K Police Ministerial Executive Cadre to the next rank under different orders. In-situ promotion in favour of four Sub-Inspectors of J&K Police Ministerial Executive Cadre was also sanctioned.

As recommended by the Departmental Promotion Committee and after thorough scrutiny of the service records, promotion in respect of 15 Assistant Sub-Inspectors of Jammu and Kashmir Police Executive Cadre to the rank of Sub-Inspectors and four Head Constables of Jammu and Kashmir Police Ministerial Executive Cadre has been promoted to the rank of Assistant Sub-Inspectors (M) vide two different orders of PHQ J&K. The Director General of Police J&K Shri Dilbag Singh has congratulated the promoted officers & their families and hoped that the officers would continue to work with zeal and zest.