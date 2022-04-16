Physical Tests for 2 Border, 2 Women Battalions announced

Jammu, Apr 16: Police Recruitment Board PHQ has announced a tentative date for the Physical Endurance Test and Physical Standard Test for aspiring candidates of UT Jammu and Kashmir.
The information in this regard reads that all those candidates of UT of Jammu and Kashmir who have applied for the post of constable in 2 Border Battalions and 2 Women Battalions in J&K Police their Physical Endurance Test and Physical Standard Test will be conducted tentatively w.e.f 5 May. The candidates are advised to be prepared for these tests.
It further reads that the notification with regard to issuance of event schedule/ uploading of admit cards will be issued separately.