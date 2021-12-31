Physically Disabled Employees |Government issues clarifications on enhanced Transport Allowance

Jammu, Dec 31: J&K government has issued a set of clarifications related to the grant of Transport Allowance at “double the normal rates” in favour of its physically disabled employees.
The clarifications were issued after the Finance Department received various representations related to the grant of Transport Allowance “at double the normal rates in favour of physically disabled government employees vide government order No 472-F of 2019 dated November 28, 2019.”
“The case has been examined in the Finance Department. It has been decided that the Transport Allowance at double the normal rates in terms of government order of November 28, 2019, should be admissible to the orthopedically handicapped government employee, if he or she has a minimum of 40 percent permanent partial disability of either one or both upper limbs or one or both lower limbs or 50 percent permanent partial disability of one or both upper limbs and one or both lower limbs combined,” Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary) Finance Department Atal Dullo said.
According to him, enhanced Transport Allowance would also be admissible to the visually impaired or blind government employees; government employees suffering from spinal deformity causing permanent partial disability of above 40 percent.
Besides deaf and dumb government employees and the “hearing impaired government employee having loss of 60 decibels or more in the better ear in the conversation range of frequencies” would also get Transport Allowance at double the normal rates.
He directed that the allowance would be admissible to physically disabled employees – the visually impaired, the orthopedically handicapped, the deaf and the dumb or the hearing impaired, and those with spinal deformity, at double the normal rates on the recommendation or certificate issued by the Medical Board constituted by the government.
The Medical Board would consist of the CMO of the district and at least two medical specialists nominated by the concerned Director Health Services with at least one specialist from the field of concerned impairment.
Dulloo asked all the departments to follow these instructions while granting Transport Allowance at double the normal rates in favour of the physically disabled government employees.