Physically Disabled Employees |Government issues clarifications on enhanced Transport Allowance

“The case has been examined in the Finance Department. It has been decided that the Transport Allowance at double the normal rates in terms of government order of November 28, 2019, should be admissible to the orthopedically handicapped government employee, if he or she has a minimum of 40 percent permanent partial disability of either one or both upper limbs or one or both lower limbs or 50 percent permanent partial disability of one or both upper limbs and one or both lower limbs combined,” Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary) Finance Department Atal Dullo said.

According to him, enhanced Transport Allowance would also be admissible to the visually impaired or blind government employees; government employees suffering from spinal deformity causing permanent partial disability of above 40 percent.