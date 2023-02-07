PIL seeks eviction of ex-ministers, MLAs | HC seeks latest status of unauthorised occupants of ministerial bungalows

The High Court sought the status regarding those unauthorised occupants who were issued eviction notices in the year 2018 and despite lapse of more than four years, the eviction had not been effected.

These court directions were passed in a Public Interest Litigation (PIL No. 17/2020) highlighting unauthorised occupation of ministerial bungalows by the ex-ministers and former MLAs at Jammu and Srinagar. The PIL sought directions to the Estates Department to ensure the eviction of the illegal occupants.