PM always listened to J&K people’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’: Ravinder Raina

Jammu, May 1: J&K Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Ravinder Raina Monday stated that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi always listened to the “Mann Ki Baat” of people of Jammu and Kashmir and this found reflection in his “determination for development oriented politics in the Union Territory.”
While addressing the media persons at party headquarters at Trikuta Nagar in Jammu, Raina targetted other political parties for destroying the peace and progress in J&K earlier. “Now these politicians are frustrated and hence trying to sabotage the ongoing development in J&K by misleading statements,” he said, while responding to a media query about opposition’s criticism of, what it (opposition) described as “hype over 100th episode of Mann Ki Baat.”
“Prime Minister's public centric policies have made him the hero of 140 Cr people as he has listened to the Mann Ki Baat of common people irrespective of their region or religion,” Raina said.