PM always listened to J&K people’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’: Ravinder Raina

While addressing the media persons at party headquarters at Trikuta Nagar in Jammu, Raina targetted other political parties for destroying the peace and progress in J&K earlier. “Now these politicians are frustrated and hence trying to sabotage the ongoing development in J&K by misleading statements,” he said, while responding to a media query about opposition’s criticism of, what it (opposition) described as “hype over 100th episode of Mann Ki Baat.”