PM has led new era in J&K: Chugh

Jammu, June 25: Launching a scathing attack on former chief ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti, BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh Sunday said that Pakistan-sponsored terrorism flourished in Jammu and Kashmir under their rule following which its (J&K’s) economy was derailed and there was no progress and development.
Chugh said that three families viz., Gandhis, Muftis and Abdullahs plundered Jammu and Kashmir and terrorism was at its peak during their tenures.
“The situation has improved dramatically in J&K after Prime Minister Narendra Modi took over and brought the law and order situation under control. A new era has set in J&K now,” he said.
Chugh's comments came in the backdrop of statements made by Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti in a press conference after opposition parties’ meeting in Patna on June 23.
Attacking the three families, Chugh said that on one side they talked about democracy and on the other side they talked about China and Pakistan.
“During their tenure they suppressed people of Jammu and Kashmir and hindered development. There was no peace and progress. There was only bloodshed, while under PM Modi Jammu and Kashmir has become the centre of tourism activities. Since BJP’s rule Jammu and Kashmir has only seen peace, development and progress,” he said.
Chugh also said that due to shrinking space for politicians in Jammu and Kashmir, they were now visiting Bihar to address press conferences. “This shows how people of Jammu and Kashmir have rejected them. They do not find any space here to talk about anything,” he said.