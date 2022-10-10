PM-KUSUM scheme | CS-led panel among 3 committees constituted for implementation in J&K

Solarization of the agricultural and horticulture sector (dedicated feeders, individual pumps as well as reduction of non revenue) will also be the mandate of these panels.

PM-KUSUM (Pradhan Mantri-Kisan Urja Suraksha evam Utthaan Mahabhiyan) scheme is aimed at ensuring energy security for farmers in India. The scheme is also aimed at honouring the country’s commitment to increase the share of installed capacity of electric power from non-fossil-fuel sources to 40 percent by 2030 as part of Intended Nationally Determined Contributions (INDCs).