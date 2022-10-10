PM-KUSUM scheme | CS-led panel among 3 committees constituted for implementation in J&K

Jammu, Oct 10: The apex committee with the Chief Secretary as its chairman will be among three committees constituted for implementation of all three components of the PM-KUSUM scheme in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.
Solarization of the agricultural and horticulture sector (dedicated feeders, individual pumps as well as reduction of non revenue) will also be the mandate of these panels.
PM-KUSUM (Pradhan Mantri-Kisan Urja Suraksha evam Utthaan Mahabhiyan) scheme is aimed at ensuring energy security for farmers in India. The scheme is also aimed at honouring the country’s commitment to increase the share of installed capacity of electric power from non-fossil-fuel sources to 40 percent by 2030 as part of Intended Nationally Determined Contributions (INDCs).
Launched in 2019, the scheme has three components i.e., setting up of decentralised Grid Connected Renewable Energy Power Plants on barren land; installation of stand-alone solar agriculture pumps and solarisation of grid connected agriculture pumps.
The six-member Apex Committee, headed by the Chief Secretary, will have the Administrative Secretaries of Finance; Agriculture Production and Jal Shakti Departments and Nodal person MNRE as its members while the Administrative Secretary Science and Technology Department will be its member secretary.
The committee will meet half yearly and review the implementation of all the components of the scheme and coordinate smooth implementation of the scheme.
11-member Steering Committee will have the Administrative Secretary Science and Technology Department as its chairman while MD, JPDCL; MD, KPDCL; MD, JKSPDC; Director General, Budget Finance; Chief Engineer Irrigation & Flood Control, (Kashmir/Jammu); Director Agriculture Kashmir; Director Agriculture Jammu; Director Horticulture Kashmir and Director Horticulture Jammu will be its members. CEO, JAKEDA will be its member secretary.
The Committee will meet quarterly to review the implementation of the scheme.
The six-member District Level Committee will have the (concerned) Deputy Commissioner as chairman while Superintending Engineer DISCOM; Superintending Engineer Hydraulic; Chief Agriculture Officer; Chief Horticulture Officer will be its members. Senior Technical Officer, JAKEDA will be its member secretary.
The committee will meet bi-monthly to review and address issues and bottlenecks, if any, for smooth Implementation of the scheme.