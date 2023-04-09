PM Modi addressed issues of refugees, border people: Ravinder Raina

He added that for the first time in history since 1947, the refugees are being given true benefits. Financial assistance to 1947, 1965, and 1971 PoJK, WPR refugees with the humanitarian approach and due regards and respects has been considered only with the particular attention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi . He insisted that all the other important issues of these communities are being considered by the Modi government and BJP leadership in Jammu and Kashmir at a war-footing level as the BJP is committed to the welfare of Border residents and Refugees.

Salathia, while addressing the gathering, said that the Modi government has taken revolutionary and unprecedented steps at the ground level to boost the development in these areas. He said that no area would be left without adequate facilities of water, roads, electricity, and other absolutely necessary infrastructure. He also said that the Modi government has given benefits to every section of society. He also spoke about the inclusion of the OBC category. He stressed that the conspiracy behind the shifting of Ramgarh College would not be successful at any cost.