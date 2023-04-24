PM Modi brought forth captivating success stories of J&K people: Ravinder Raina

Jammu, Apr 24: J&K BJP President Ravinder Raina today said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has brought forth the captivating success stories of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.
According to a press note, he was speaking while reviewing the preparations for 100th episode of “Mann Ki Baat” with senior party leaders.
“Modi ji has brought into the limelight the captivating success stories of the people of Jammu and Kashmir,” said Raina.
J&K BJP Vice-President Shakti Parihar, General Secretary Dr. Devinder Manyal, BJYM Incharge Munish Sharma, District President Gopal Mahajan, Media Secretary Dr Pardeep Mahotra, Co-Treasurer Prem Gupta, DDC Drabshalla Ashok Parihar and BJYM Vice-President Danish Mishra participated in the meeting.
Raina said that the lakhs of people of Jammu and Kashmir would listen to the 100th episode of Prime Minister's AIR programme “Mann Ki Baat” at about 10,000 booths.
The BJP President stated that the PM's words bore a scintillating effect on the minds of common but extraordinarily skilled residents of this region. He said that his repeated sharing of stories from J&K has given energy to many to do extraordinary things in their respective fields.
Ravinder Raina said that PM's 'Mann Ki Baat' is a non-political motivational programme in which he shares the stories of real heroes from the ground level to give a new direction and inspiration to the common people to do something special.
BJP leader stated that “Mann Ki Baat” is the first ever programme of such type to be telecasted for consecutive 100 episodes. The very purpose of broadcasting this program from the radio was that PM's voice could be reached to remote villages because TV is not accessible in many rural and hilly areas. Raina added that the 100th episode of Mann Ki Baat is going to be special, which will be a benchmark for a more transparent and dialogue driven government.
"All the senior party leaders must ensure their presence in the massive programmes to listen to the 100th episode of PM's 'Mann Ki Baat' at their respective booths with the participation of party activists and common masses", said Ravinder Raina.