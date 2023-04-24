PM Modi brought forth captivating success stories of J&K people: Ravinder Raina

Ravinder Raina said that PM's 'Mann Ki Baat' is a non-political motivational programme in which he shares the stories of real heroes from the ground level to give a new direction and inspiration to the common people to do something special.

BJP leader stated that “Mann Ki Baat” is the first ever programme of such type to be telecasted for consecutive 100 episodes. The very purpose of broadcasting this program from the radio was that PM's voice could be reached to remote villages because TV is not accessible in many rural and hilly areas. Raina added that the 100th episode of Mann Ki Baat is going to be special, which will be a benchmark for a more transparent and dialogue driven government.