PM Modi is world’s most powerful leader: Sat Sharma

Jammu, Sep 17 : Former J&K BJP President and former Minister Sat Sharma today said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has become the world’s most powerful leader today.
According to a press release, Dr Pardeep Mahotra, J&K BJP Media Incharge and JMC Councillor Neelam Nargotra accompanied Sat Sharma while celebrating the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Shree Guru Ravidas ji Sabha at Kabir Colony, Ward 40 in Jammu West Assembly Constituency.
Abhishek Kumar, Rahul Nargotra, Rajesh Saini, Yashpaul Shivgotra, Parveen Ghai, Arun Dubey, Sardari Lal, Krishan Lal Sangral, Pouran Chand Attri, Vikas Kumar, Sonali Gupta, Jaipal Sharma, Harish Dutta, Rekha Devi and others were amongst the prominent present on the occasion, besides hundreds of the beneficiaries of schemes initiated by Modi government.
Sat Sharma acquainted the people present with the astonishing works done by the PM Modi for the welfare of the poor and the needy. He mentioned the flagship schemes initiated by Modi ji for their socio-economic development and said that PM Modi is steadfast to develop the nation while uplifting the lives of the downtrodden people.