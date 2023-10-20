PM Modi reshaped J&K's destiny: BJP

Jammu, Oct 20 : J&K General Secretary and former MLC Vibodh Gupta today said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reshaped the destiny of Jammu and Kashmir.
According to a press note, he was addressing a party meeting. Gpupta stated that significant development in Jammu and Kashmir commenced with the abrogation of Article 370 and 35 A.
'In the last four years, J&K has experienced remarkable progress under Prime Minister Modi, ultimately reshaping its destiny. The previous governments of Congress, the National Conference, and the PDP prioritised vote bank politics over establishing peace in the Union Territory. In contrast, the BJP not only achieved peace but also ushered in a glorious era for Jammu and Kashmir through development measures such as Ayushman Bharat, enhanced connectivity through road networks and highways, chain of prestigious education institutions such as IIT, IIM and IIMC, Vishwakarma Scheme to benefit around 30 Lakh Families, startup incubators and many others," said Vibodh.
Vibod exhorted party workers to use social media to explain to people the decisive and historic steps taken by the Modi government and highlight development initiatives of the Central government that benefited all sections of the societies. He asked them to reach out to the youth, SCs and STs and other sections of society under Booth Jan Samwad Abhiyan and explain to them the revolutionary steps taken by the present government to empower them.
Speaking on the occasion BJP J&K Secretary and Prabhari Reasi district said that the dynamic Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has spearheaded a government that has tirelessly worked to transform India. He strongly asserted that through visionary policies and relentless dedication, the Modi government has initiated substantial changes, bolstering our nation's progress and also strengthened its position on the global stage.