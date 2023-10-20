PM Modi reshaped J&K's destiny: BJP

According to a press note, he was addressing a party meeting. Gpupta stated that significant development in Jammu and Kashmir commenced with the abrogation of Article 370 and 35 A.

'In the last four years, J&K has experienced remarkable progress under Prime Minister Modi, ultimately reshaping its destiny. The previous governments of Congress, the National Conference, and the PDP prioritised vote bank politics over establishing peace in the Union Territory. In contrast, the BJP not only achieved peace but also ushered in a glorious era for Jammu and Kashmir through development measures such as Ayushman Bharat, enhanced connectivity through road networks and highways, chain of prestigious education institutions such as IIT, IIM and IIMC, Vishwakarma Scheme to benefit around 30 Lakh Families, startup incubators and many others," said Vibodh.