PM Modi will soon grant legitimate rights to OBCs in J&K: BJP

Making a scathing attack on PAGD leaders in general and NC president and the former chief minister Farooq Abdullah in particular, J&K BJP president said, “They (PAGD leaders) recently released a white paper. But they did not mention anything about not granting rights to OBCs, Gujjars, Bakerwals, Paharis, Gaddis, Sippis, West Pakistan refugees, Pakistan-occupied J&K residents, Valmiki Samaj, Gorkhas, Kashmiri Pandits, Sikhs and the women, who were deprived of their rights during many decades of their rule.”

He alleged that NC, Congress and PDP resorted to ‘criminal injustice’ against the OBC community in J&K.