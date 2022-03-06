PM Modi will soon grant legitimate rights to OBCs in J&K: BJP

Jammu, Mar 6: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) J&K unit President Ravinder Raina Sunday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would “grant the legitimate rights to Other Backward Classes (OBCs) in J&K soon.”
He was addressing BJP OBC Morcha’s 'Maha Sammelan' outside the party's headquarters at Trikuta Nagar Jammu.
Accusing NC and Congress of depriving OBCs of their right during over the past seven decades, Raina said that the Modi government would undo the injustice made with the community. Taking a dig at the Peoples' Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD), Raina said, “Its white paper has no takers and the alliance stands exposed before the public. It does not matter if the paper is white or black, nobody is going to be misled by them anymore.”
Making a scathing attack on PAGD leaders in general and NC president and the former chief minister Farooq Abdullah in particular, J&K BJP president said, “They (PAGD leaders) recently released a white paper. But they did not mention anything about not granting rights to OBCs, Gujjars, Bakerwals, Paharis, Gaddis, Sippis, West Pakistan refugees, Pakistan-occupied J&K residents, Valmiki Samaj, Gorkhas, Kashmiri Pandits, Sikhs and the women, who were deprived of their rights during many decades of their rule.”
He alleged that NC, Congress and PDP resorted to ‘criminal injustice’ against the OBC community in J&K.
“'The National Conference and the Congress mostly ruled J&K over the past seven decades and always used OBCs as their vote banks without caring for their rights. I assure that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Union Home Minister Amit Shah are committed to undo the injustice with the community. They are going to grant the legitimate rights to OBCs very soon,” Raina said.