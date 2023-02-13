PM Modi’s decisive leadership has steered India on development path: Ashok Koul

Jammu, Feb 13: J&K BJP General Secretary (Org) Ashok Koul today said the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s decisive leadership has steered India on development path.
According to a press note, he was speaking at a party function. Prominent social personalities along with their supporters joined BJP
Ashok Koul, while welcoming new entrants into the party fold said that the BJP under the strong and decisive leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has steered India on the development path. He said that Modi government specified its policies for the welfare of every single member of the society while turning the Nation into a superpower.
"Personalities representing every segment of the society have recognised the dedicated efforts of BJP and are coming forward to further strengthen the hands of Modi ji by joining the BJP", said Ashok Koul.