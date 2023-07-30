PM Modi's 'Mann ki Baat' educates, inspires: Dr Manyal

He said that the PM, in today's episode spoke on significance of Saawan month and different festivals celebrated in this month, splendid role of NDRF in reaching the people hit by the natural calamity and extending help in shifting them to safer places. “The PM also spoke on the importance of plantation and conservation of water, religious tourism, cultural heritage, ecology, flora and fona, awareness against drugs, motivating youth to adopt sports, which have been very educating and inspiring,” the BJP leader said. Dr Devinder Manyal further said that the PM, like previous episodes, also shared a number of works being undertaken by individuals and groups of people in distant places in the country to promote the ancient rich culture.

He said that the Prime Minister also becomes Cultural Ambassador through this programme when he introduces the people with the history, culture, civilisation, customes of other regions. He was of the view that "sitting home and remain connected with the outside world is one of the great advantage of listening 'Mann ki Baat'.