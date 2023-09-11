PM Modi’s vision makes Bharat a Vishawamitr: Jugal, Rana

Jammu, Sep 11: Senior BJP leaders Jugal Kishore Sharma and Devender Singh Rana today said that the prime minister Narendra Modi’s vision has made India a Vishawamitr
They described the growing international image of Bharat as reflection of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s inclusive and visionary leadership in true spirit of Vasudeva Kutumbakam, which has unleashed a new era of Bharat being a ‘Vishawmitr’ on its path to become Vishawguru. They were addressing a gathering which was a part of Meri Matti Mera Desh Abhyan in Block Amb-Ghrota and Nagrota.
“During the campaign the party leaders paid homage to Shaheed Hav Romesh Kumar of Ist BN Ladakh Scouts, who sacrificed his life on 23rd of December,23 2020 at China Boader, Leh. They also paid floral tributes to Hav Sardari Lal Sharma, who attained martyrdom on 16th December, 1971 during Indo-Pak war in Samba sector , Ajit Singh who sacrificed his life for the Nation on 19th November 1962, L/NK Ranjeet Singh who was martyred at Kupwara on 17th July, 2017 and Ram Chand of JAKRFN who laid down his life for the Nation during the 1971 war,” the press release said.
Jugal Kishore Sharma said the huge success of G20 Summit has made every Indian proud. This is going to inject a new spirit to compatriots to work with renewed vigour for nation building and redefining their cultural ethos.
Devender Singh Rana said, “Bharat is not only undergoing civilisational resurgence but also playing a captain’s role in resolving global issues for making this planet a better place to live in.”
He said the successful G20 conclave unfolded the decisive leadership of Prime Minister Modi before the world , which is being acknowledged by the mighty of the mightiest across continents . The sincerity with which he carried along everyone and brought about convergence amongst the divergent schools of thought has been a key takeaway of the New Delhi Declaration, he said, adding that makes the belief that Modi hai tu mumkin hai global now.