PM Modi’s vision makes Bharat a Vishawamitr: Jugal, Rana

They described the growing international image of Bharat as reflection of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s inclusive and visionary leadership in true spirit of Vasudeva Kutumbakam, which has unleashed a new era of Bharat being a ‘Vishawmitr’ on its path to become Vishawguru. They were addressing a gathering which was a part of Meri Matti Mera Desh Abhyan in Block Amb-Ghrota and Nagrota.

“During the campaign the party leaders paid homage to Shaheed Hav Romesh Kumar of Ist BN Ladakh Scouts, who sacrificed his life on 23rd of December,23 2020 at China Boader, Leh. They also paid floral tributes to Hav Sardari Lal Sharma, who attained martyrdom on 16th December, 1971 during Indo-Pak war in Samba sector , Ajit Singh who sacrificed his life for the Nation on 19th November 1962, L/NK Ranjeet Singh who was martyred at Kupwara on 17th July, 2017 and Ram Chand of JAKRFN who laid down his life for the Nation during the 1971 war,” the press release said.