PM Package employees continue protest for relocation to Jammu

Jammu, Dec 13: PM Package Employees today protested again in front of Jammu Press Club demanding their relocation to Jammu from Kashmir in view of their security concern.
The protesting PM Package employees were holding placards and shouted slogans in favour of their demands i.e., relocation to Jammu till the security situation improves in Kashmir valley.
“You cannot ignore the demand as it is for the safety and security of the PM package employees who have served in the most difficult and terror-infested areas of the valley,” he added. They were shouting slogans like relocation is the only solution.