PM Package employees continue protest in Jammu

Jammu, Dec 5: The PM package employees and Jammu-based reserved category employees today continued their protest demonstration in two separate places here demanding their relocation to Jammu from Kashmir valley.
The employees who served in parts of Kashmir valley were concerned about their safety following threats from the terror group who released their credentials on social media.
Speaking to the media here, the PM package employees said that the government should look into the issue which has serious concerns about the safety and security of the Kashmiri Pandits and their family members.
“Our locations, and postings with names have been put on social media and this act has put our lives at risk. It is unsafe to serve in Kashmir until the situation improves there,” they said.
Meanwhile, another PM package employee further said that their concern was about safety. However, the authorities in Kashmir force the PM package employees to attend training programmes in Srinagar , they added.
They alleged harassment of the PM package employees still serving in Kashmir as they were being compelled to attend their offices in difficult areas or called in Srinagar from various areas which should be stopped for security reasons.
A similar protest was held by the Jammu-based employees demanding their relocation to Jammu from parts of Kashmir valley. These employees from the Schedule Caste community were also concerned about their safety and security.