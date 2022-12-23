PM Package employees hold protest in Jammu to seek relocation from Kashmir

Jammu, Dec 23: PM Package Employees today held a protest demonstration in front of the BJP office seeking their relocation to Jammu from Kashmir in view of the security situation.
The protesters assembled outside the BJP office in Trikuta Nagar while shouting slogans in support of their demands.
During the protest, the BJP leaders including J&K President of BJP, Ravinder Raina, Ex-Deputy Chief Minister, Kavinder Gupta and others addressed them and assured them their full support.
Kavinder Gupta said that “The BJP is with you.”
He appealed to the government to create a suitable security environment in Kashmir.
The protesting PM Package Employees said that they were unable to go to Kashmir due to threat to their lives.
“Till the situation improves, the government should attach us with the Relief Commissioner (M) Office, Jammu. We are not running away from work, but for the sake of salary we do not want to become the targets of the terrorists,” said one of the protesters.