PM Package employees suspend 300 days strike over relocation from Kashmir
Jammu, Mar 4: The Prime Minister’s package employees under the banner of All Migrant Employees (Displaced) Association Kashmir suspended their 300 days long protest keeping in view the hardships faced by the employees and their families.
In a hurried press briefing, the leadership of the package employees at the site of the protest issued a statement that they have suspended their protest because of many reasons particularly in view of the financial “choking of the employees which has caused a great distress among families of employees.”
“For last many days the core committee held a number of meetings with the employees and their families. They came to know that employees were in complete chaos and confusion as their issues multiply every day. They were in complete distress. The core committee has reached the conclusion and a unanimous decision was taken to suspend the protest,” said a leader of AMEAK (D).
The leader said that: “We suspended the protest and desperately surrendered before the government as the response of the government towards the primary demand of relocation remained very cold in 300 days of legitimate struggle.”
They said that AMEAK (D) leadership tried their level best in raising the demand of the employees in every nook and corner of the country. They held bare feet protest, mid night and full night protest and also protest in humid and cold conditions but they were not taken seriously by the UT administration. “We have a great regret that the government did not even once try to know our view point,” they said.
They also said that the administration from time to time has issued statements that the genuine demands of package employees will be resolved and in addition the Lieutenant Governor also gave many statements regarding package employees’ security and “therefore it is now up to the government to decide the future of employees.”
“We also believe that the government so far has neither rejected our demand nor accepted it. We are hopeful that the government will fulfill its promise of security as claimed by it,” they said.
Meanwhile, the Jammu based all reserved category employees continued their protest here demanding relocation to Jammu from Kashmir in view of their security concerns.