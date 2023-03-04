PM Package employees suspend 300 days strike over relocation from Kashmir

In a hurried press briefing, the leadership of the package employees at the site of the protest issued a statement that they have suspended their protest because of many reasons particularly in view of the financial “choking of the employees which has caused a great distress among families of employees.”

“For last many days the core committee held a number of meetings with the employees and their families. They came to know that employees were in complete chaos and confusion as their issues multiply every day. They were in complete distress. The core committee has reached the conclusion and a unanimous decision was taken to suspend the protest,” said a leader of AMEAK (D).