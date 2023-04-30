Jammu

PM should address issues of public concern: JKPCC

Jammu, Apr 30: Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) chief spokesperson Ravinder Sharma Sunday took exception to what he alleged “high profile event management on the occasion of 100th episode of PM's Mann Ki Baat.”

In a statement issued to the press, he said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi must answer issues of greater public concern and importance to the nation and society.”

He stated that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi “should listen to the people's Mann Ki Baat’ on various important matters viz., rising prices, unemployment, other issues of unemployed youth, farmers, lower income businesses class and working class” besides clearing air on questions raised recently on various important issues.

