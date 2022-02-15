PM to preside launch of industrial investment in J&K in March: LG

He said the government land available with the industries department is being allotted to investors who have deposited the fee and submitted the detailed project reports and the process is likely to be completed by February 20 in the run up to the groundbreaking industrial investment ceremony.

A new dawn will usher in J&K under the leadership of Prime Minister the industrialists have shown their interest and a lot of jobs will be generated. We have made necessary changes in our laws while Rs 1 lakh crore worth road and tunnel projects are in progress to provide modern infrastructure, he said.

Seeking cooperation of all sections of the society, he said, You have to support the government efforts to make the atmosphere conducive. I assure you of economic development, progress and social justice.

He said the government is fulfilling the aspirations of all sections of the society and I am saying it with confidence that we are moving forward to ensure accountability, transparency and responsive administration.