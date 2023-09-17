‘PM Vishwakarma’ scheme | Perfect blend of India’s civilisational ethos, traditional crafts: Dr Jitendra

Dr Jitendra said that this was a historic day in the development journey of India when the exclusive asset of India, - the traditional artisans and craftsmen were being brought into the mainstream with the launch of ‘PM Vishwakarma’ by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He said, “The traditional artisans and craftsmen are as integral as anything in the society as they have kept alive the centuries old traditions and crafts of India. But they have never been taken care of since independence. It was only possible under PM Modi that this integral part of the society is supported and skilled now with the launch of ‘PM Vishwakarma’ scheme today.”