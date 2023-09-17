‘PM Vishwakarma’ scheme | Perfect blend of India’s civilisational ethos, traditional crafts: Dr Jitendra

Jammu, Sep 17: Union Minister of State in PMO Dr Jitendra Singh Sunday said that ‘PM Vishwakarma’ scheme represented a perfect blend of India’s civilisational ethos and traditional craftsmanship.
“The scheme offers the option of earning livelihood while at the same time sustaining India’s age-old Guru-Shishya Parampara,” said Dr Jitendra, who is also the Union Minister of State (independent charge) Science & Technology besides being MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space.
He was addressing the gathering in Jammu during the launch of ‘PM Vishwakarma’ scheme by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Dr Jitendra said that this was a historic day in the development journey of India when the exclusive asset of India, - the traditional artisans and craftsmen were being brought into the mainstream with the launch of ‘PM Vishwakarma’ by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
He said, “The traditional artisans and craftsmen are as integral as anything in the society as they have kept alive the centuries old traditions and crafts of India. But they have never been taken care of since independence. It was only possible under PM Modi that this integral part of the society is supported and skilled now with the launch of ‘PM Vishwakarma’ scheme today.”
Dr Jitendra said that 10 crore Ujjwala connections; 12 crore toilets under Swachh Bharat Mission; 13 crore connections under Jal Jeevan Mission; 18 crore health cards under Ayushman Bharat; Mudra loans, PM Kisan Nidhi etc. were a proof that this government was dedicated to those left out from mainstream by the earlier governments.
The Union Minister of State said, “The Prime Minister Modi has introduced a culture of combining India’s traditional knowledge with modern technology and Chandrayaan is the most striking example of this.”