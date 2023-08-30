PMDP Projects | Govt Departments asked to expedite physical progress to evade foreclosure

The directive, in the form of caution, has come from the Principal Secretary Finance department Santosh D Vaidya in the wake of foreclosure of a PMDP project, being implemented by the Horticulture department, after it could not be completed, despite getting two extensions.

Vaidya issued these directions while reviewing physical and financial progress achieved under Prime Minister’s Development Package (PMDP) projects being implemented in the UT of J&K, in a meeting held on August 25, 2023.

During the meeting, it was informed that the PMDP project, which was being implemented by the Horticulture Department, was closed on March 31, 2023 by the Ministry because already two extensions were given. “The ministry has conveyed that residual left out works or activities may be accommodated in the regular Annual Plan of UT within the approved outlay in a phased manner,” Vaidya was told by officials.