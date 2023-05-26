PMU created in Finance Deptt for monitoring IT-enabled systems, JKIDFC projects

PMU, being created initially for five years, is also tasked to look after the affairs of the Jammu and Kashmir Infrastructure Development Finance Corporation (JKIDFC) for payment of bills for the completion of the projects implemented through it (JKIDFC), debt servicing and other statutory compliances.

It (PMU) will be under direct control of Administrative Secretary, Finance Department, with an officer of the level of Additional Secretary or Joint Director well versed with these systems as the Nodal Officer.