'PoJK Sankalp Rally’ in Jammu on May 8

Jammu, Apr 14: The Union Home Minister Amit Shah's likely visit to participate in the proposed “PoJK Sankalp Rally” of the Jammu and Kashmir People’s Forum (JKPF) in Jammu on May 8 still awaits “official confirmation.”
Amid persisting confusion, the leaders of J&K Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), in unambiguous terms, stated that they had no clue about the Union Home Minister’s visit on May 8.
However, the organisers too did not come clear on this issue after the media reports appeared vis-a-vis likely participation of the Home Minister in the rally. Repeated queries on this issue were met with the assurance to “clear the air by tomorrow.”
“Yes, the “PoJK Sankalp Rally” rally, scheduled for the day, stands. However, the reports about the likely participation of the Union Home Minister are yet to be corroborated. There may be certain plans on this account. Yet they are in a nascent stage and things have not matured yet. We’ve not received any official word or clearance on this account so we’re not in a position to declare anything formally. Things have yet to be finalised and the situation will be clear tomorrow and then we’ll let you know,” said the sources privy to the details vis-a-vis the proposed rally.
Meanwhile J&K BJP general secretary (organisation) Ashok Koul, when contacted by Greater Kashmir on this account, stated, “Nothing of this sort is in my knowledge. Rally will be there. But the Union Home Minister is coming to participate in that rally; the party is not privy to any such information.”
A senior J&K government officer, preferring anonymity, feigned ignorance about the HM’s visit, yet stated, “I would not be knowing it; the Home Department is coordinating it. As of now, there is no confirmed schedule. Home department may be having it.”
Officials in the Home Department too refuse to confirm anything. “We too have read this in media reports, in any case, programme schedules like this don’t come in advance normally to us,” yet another officer, wishing not to be quoted, said.
As per media reports, the Union Home Minister was likely to address the proposed rally in Jammu on May 8 to assert India’s position on “Pakistan occupied Jammu and Kashmir” and reiterate BJP’s consistent support for the cause of “PoJK refugees.”
Close on the heels of the scheduled visit of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Jammu on April 24, reports linked the “likely visit of the Union Home Minister to Jammu on May 8” to the “launch of election campaign by the BJP” in J&K for assembly polls to be held after completion of the delimitation exercise.