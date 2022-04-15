'PoJK Sankalp Rally’ in Jammu on May 8

“Yes, the “PoJK Sankalp Rally” rally, scheduled for the day, stands. However, the reports about the likely participation of the Union Home Minister are yet to be corroborated. There may be certain plans on this account. Yet they are in a nascent stage and things have not matured yet. We’ve not received any official word or clearance on this account so we’re not in a position to declare anything formally. Things have yet to be finalised and the situation will be clear tomorrow and then we’ll let you know,” said the sources privy to the details vis-a-vis the proposed rally.

Meanwhile J&K BJP general secretary (organisation) Ashok Koul, when contacted by Greater Kashmir on this account, stated, “Nothing of this sort is in my knowledge. Rally will be there. But the Union Home Minister is coming to participate in that rally; the party is not privy to any such information.”