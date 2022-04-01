Police arrest 2 absconders after 31 years

Jammu, Apr 1: Two absconders i.e one absconder evading his arrest for 31 years and another in various different cases of different police stations, arrested by Jammu Police.
An information was received at Police Station Gandhi Nagar through reliable sources regarding an absconder namely Manjeet Singh alias Sunny, son of Tirath Singh, resident of Bhour camp who was evading his arrest.
He was arrested in a case FIR Number 11 of 1991 under section 4/25, 7/27 A Act of PS Gandhi Nagar.
On this special police teams of Police Station Gandhi Nagar under the supervision of SDPO South Sachit Sharma were constituted.
The team led by SHO PS Gandhi Nagar Inspector Pankaj Sharma made strenuous efforts and finally arrested the said person.