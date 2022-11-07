Police arrest Al Qaeda operative in Ramban: Official

Ramban, Nov 07: Jammu and Kashmir police on Monday claimed to have arrested an Al Qaeda operative, a resident of West Bengal, in Ramban district.
A police spokesperson said that they apprehended Amiruddin Khan, a resident of Mashita Haora in West Bengal, with some amunition.
"One Chinese grenade was also recovered from him," the spokesperson said.
The police have registered an FIR under sections of 7/25 Indian Arms Act, Sec 4 Explosive Act and 13, 20 UAPA. "Further investigation was going o," the spokesperson said.