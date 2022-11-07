Jammu

Police arrest Al Qaeda operative in Ramban: Official

The person was a resident of West Bengal
GK Web Desk

Ramban, Nov 07: Jammu and Kashmir police on Monday claimed to have arrested an Al Qaeda operative, a resident of West Bengal, in Ramban district.

A police spokesperson said that they apprehended Amiruddin Khan, a resident of Mashita Haora in West Bengal, with some amunition.

"One Chinese grenade was also recovered from him," the spokesperson said.

The police have registered an FIR under sections of 7/25 Indian Arms Act, Sec 4 Explosive Act and 13, 20 UAPA. "Further investigation was going o," the spokesperson said.

