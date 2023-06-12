Police Darbar held in Jammu

He emphasised the need to improve upon the basics of duties whether on guards, law and order, security, traffic duty during yatra and any other duty assigned to them. He further impressed upon the jawans to keep in mind their fitness by doing regular exercises, yoga and good food habits. He further stressed that they should keep on regularly assessing their fitness and wellbeing by controlled food habits.

The visiting officers later on had a one-to-one meeting with GO’s and NGO’s of the unit and exerted them to prepare the jawans for upcoming challenges and work in coordination with sister agencies and other forces and take care of jawans in term of their needs and genuine requirements. CO IRP-18th Bn. Kulbir Singh SSP also briefed officers regarding duties and tasking of the battalion in detail and assured the IGP that all necessary instructions will be taken for the betterment of the jawans.