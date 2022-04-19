Police detain AP’s youth wing leaders at Dogra Chowk

“These NHM workers worked during the covid19 and put their lives at risk. Yet the Govt has not accepted their genuine demands for their continuation in the service,” said Raqeeq Ahmed Khan when the police stopped the Youth Wing while proceeding towards the chowk area.

The police detained the youth wing leaders to prevent their march toward the chowk. Prominent among those who were detained include Raqeeq Ahmed Khan, Abhay Bakaya, state youth coordinator, Sunny Kant Chib, youth president Jammu district, and others. Later the police released them from detention.