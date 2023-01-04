Police detain several Rehbar-e-Khel teachers protesting in Jammu for regularisation

Jammu, Jan 4: Police today detained several Rehbar-e-Khel teachers who held demonstrations seeking their regularisation.
The protesting Rehbar-e-Khel teachers assembled here and were stopped by the police soon after they attempted to move toward the main road.
During this time, the teachers clashed with the police which allegedly used force to disperse them and accordingly detained several people to quell their demonstration.
They were demanding regularization, enhancement of wages and release of pending wages. However, the detained teachers were released from custody after some time.