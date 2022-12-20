Police file FIR over assault on  doctor at Jammu hospital

“An unfortunate incident occurred in the intervening night of 16th December and 17th December, a 10 month old child with cerebral palsy and history of recurrent chest infections was brought from a private hospital in critical condition with Broncho Pneumonia with respiratory distress,” an official spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said that “The child was incubated and was managed appropriately by the doctors on duty but the child went into cardiac arrest. The attendants accompanying the child did not give their consent for cardiopulmonary resuscitation and the child died.”