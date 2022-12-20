Police file FIR over assault on  doctor at Jammu hospital

Jammu, Dec 20: Police have lodged an FIR against assault on a doctor.
An official spokesperson said that the police registered an FIR in the case against those who assaulted the doctor.
“An unfortunate incident occurred in the intervening night of 16th December and 17th December, a 10 month old child with cerebral palsy and history of recurrent chest infections was brought from a private hospital in critical condition with Broncho Pneumonia with respiratory distress,” an official spokesperson said.
The spokesperson said that “The child was incubated and was managed appropriately by the doctors on duty but the child went into cardiac arrest. The attendants accompanying the child did not give their consent for cardiopulmonary resuscitation and the child died.”
“Thereafter, the attendants started assaulting the resident doctors on duty. The administration has filed an FIR and at the same time the administration has taken steps to improve the security in the emergency ward of department of Pediatrics, SMGS Hospital, GMC Jammu to prevent any such events in future,” the official said.