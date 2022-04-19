Police foil PHE daily wagers' march to Raj Bhawan

Jammu, Apr 18: Police today foiled the protest march of PHE Daily Wagers towards the Raj Bhavan in Jammu with the detention of some of their leaders following a mild baton charge.
The protest was part of their ongoing agitation to press the government to regularise them, said one of the PHE daily wagers.
The PHE daily wagers alleged that the government did not fulfill the promises made with them and hence, their demands remained unfulfilled for decades. “Today we had given a call for Raj Bhavan march but the police did not allow us. The police had barricaded the road near the MLA Hostel and detained leaders of the PHE daily wagers to foil their protest march,” one of the protesters said.
The protester said that they sat on dharna in the middle of the road in support of their demands and later they were lifted forcefully by the police and taken into custody. These PHE daily wagers have been demanding regularization of their services, release of pending wages and implementation of minimum wage act in J&K.
Meanwhile, J&K Pradesh Congress Committee has strongly condemned the police lathi-charge over the daily wage workers in Jammu, who were protesting for their demands in a peaceful manner.
“The BJP had promised their regularization before assembly elections in 2014 but these daily wagers were betrayed,” Mir said.
PCC chief demanded that the Government should frame policy for the regularization of all daily wagers; need based workers who were engaged in PHE, IFC and other departments.
He said that the previous governments had already undertaken exercise for regularization of workers under various categories. However, he regretted that instead of considering their genuine claim for regularization, the present dispensation used force to curb the voice of these poor workers and other temporary employees, engaged on temporary basis in different departments for years together.