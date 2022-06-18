Police foils attempt by army aspirants to block highway in Kathua; Cong stages protest in Jammu

A group of youth, who have already cleared physical and medical tests and were waiting for their written examination to join the Army over the past couple of years, staged a demonstration against the new recruitment policy at Chadwal in Kathua district, officials said.

They said the protesters, chanting slogans against the scheme and the BJP, tried to block the Jammu-Pathankot highway but their attempt was thwarted by police who used mild lathicharge to chase away the protesters, some of whom indulged in stone-pelting in retaliation.

Additional forces have been rushed to the scene and the situation in the area is well under control, the officials said, adding none was hurt in the "minor" stone-pelting incident.

Scores of Congress activists led by youth president Uday Bhanu Chib staged a protest outside Press Club in Jammu to press for rollback of the Agnipath scheme.