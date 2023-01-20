Police Hospital Jammu organises medical awareness camp

Jammu, Jan 20: Continuing with its endeavor, Police Hospital Jammu organised a "Medical Awareness Camp Cum Interactive Session" at IRP 7th Bn Ambgrota, Jammu with an aim to make aware the jawans of the battalion regarding the medical facilities available and also being provided at Police Hospital Jammu. Officers and officials of IRP 7th Bn attended the camp.
The camp was organised under the overall supervision of the Medical Superintendent Police Hospital Jammu Dr. Meenakshi Kotwal.
The medical team from Police Hospital Jammu Dr. Sunil Kumar Raina (Consultant Physician), Dr. Shaista Tabassum (Dental Surgeon), Physiotherapist Kriti Gupta and Pharmacist Ramesh Kumar Bhat interacted with the personnel and gave suggestions for maintaining a healthy lifestyle.
The visiting doctors also delivered informative lectures with regard to their specialisation.
The medical team also stressed upon the officers and jawans to avail the facilities which are being provided at Police Hospital, Jammu for the JKP personnel and their families that too free of cost. The programme ended with the vote of thanks.