Police Hospital Jammu organises medical awareness camp

The camp was organised under the overall supervision of the Medical Superintendent Police Hospital Jammu Dr. Meenakshi Kotwal.

The medical team from Police Hospital Jammu Dr. Sunil Kumar Raina (Consultant Physician), Dr. Shaista Tabassum (Dental Surgeon), Physiotherapist Kriti Gupta and Pharmacist Ramesh Kumar Bhat interacted with the personnel and gave suggestions for maintaining a healthy lifestyle.