Police issue advisory ahead of G20 Summit

“The people have been advised not to respond to any of the following numbers i.e., +44 7520 693559, +447418343648 and +44 7520 693134 or any ISD number which are spreading rumours regarding the upcoming G-20 event,” reads, an advisory issued by Jammu police.

The police said that “These numbers are spreading anti national messages/propaganda and the general public should remain fully alert towards these attempts and not respond to any of such suspicious calls.”