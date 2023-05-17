Police issue advisory ahead of G20 Summit

Jammu, May 17: Police has issued an advisory for the general public advising them to remain cautious towards some suspicious telecommunications.
“The people have been advised not to respond to any of the following numbers i.e., +44 7520 693559, +447418343648 and +44 7520 693134 or any ISD number which are spreading rumours regarding the upcoming G-20 event,” reads, an advisory issued by Jammu police.
The police said that “These numbers are spreading anti national messages/propaganda and the general public should remain fully alert towards these attempts and not respond to any of such suspicious calls.”
Moreover, if any person has any grievance or query related to the matter, he/she can contact Cyber Police station or any nearby Police Station/Post Post, it said further.