Police present chargesheet against terrorist, terror associates in NIA court

Ramban, Nov 7: J&K Police produced a chargesheet in the National Investigation Court (NIA) fast track court, Doda against an active terrorist and a terror associate under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) on Tuesday.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kishtwar, Khalil Poswal said that Police in Kishtwar had taken a crucial step in the pursuit of justice by producing a chargesheet in a case filed under the UAPA.

The case registered under FIR No 117 of 2023 under Sections 13, 18, and 39 of the UAPA against Muhammad Yousuf Chouhan, son of Muhammad Abdullah of Chhar Cherji, Nagseni of Kishtwar district and Muhammad Amin alias Jahangir, son of Muhammad Anwar Butt of Bhadat Saroor.

The case was presented before the NIA fast track court Doda with Challan No 163 of 2023.

Police in Kishtwar diligently investigated the matter and gathered substantial evidence to support the charges brought forth in the case.

The production of the challan marks an important milestone in the legal proceedings against the accused.