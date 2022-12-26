Police recover 15 kg IED in Udhampur, avert major tragedy: Officials

He said along with the IED, a coded sheet, five detonators witn 300-400 gms of RDX and 7 cartridges of 7.62 mm were also recovered.

He said a letter pad page of LeT outfit was also recovered near the site.

The official said a case FIR NO. 47/2022 U/S 4/5 explosive act & 16/18/23 UAPA act has been registered at police station Basantgarh.