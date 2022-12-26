Police recover 15 kg IED in Udhampur, avert major tragedy: Officials

Jammu, Dec 26: A major tragedy was averted on Monday following recovery of an improvised explosive device(IED) weighing around 15 kgs in Basantghar area of Udhampur district, police said here.
Quoting an official, news agency Kashmir News Observer (KNO) reported that the IED was recovered after a specific input generated by police.
He said along with the IED, a coded sheet, five detonators witn 300-400 gms of RDX and 7 cartridges of 7.62 mm were also recovered.
He said a letter pad page of LeT outfit was also recovered near the site.
The official said a case FIR NO. 47/2022 U/S 4/5 explosive act & 16/18/23 UAPA act has been registered at police station Basantgarh.