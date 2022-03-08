Police recover 6 kg ganja in Jammu

Jammu, Mar 8: Acting tough against drug trafficking and substance abuse, Jammu Police today achieved major success with the recovering 6 kg and 129 grams of ganja while patrolling near railway bridge in the jurisdictions of Police Post Narwal.

Police said that a police team from Police Post Narwal led by SHO Police Station Bahu Fort Inspector Nayat Ali with the assistance of Incharge Police Post Narwal Sub-Inspector Achal Rana intercepted a woman while on patrolling duty near Railway Bridge.