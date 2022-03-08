Police recover 6 kg ganja in Jammu

Jammu, Mar 8: Acting tough against drug trafficking and substance abuse, Jammu Police today achieved major success with the recovering 6 kg and 129 grams of ganja while patrolling near railway bridge in the jurisdictions of Police Post Narwal.
Police said that a police team from Police Post Narwal led by SHO Police Station Bahu Fort Inspector Nayat Ali with the assistance of Incharge Police Post Narwal Sub-Inspector Achal Rana intercepted a woman while on patrolling duty near Railway Bridge.
“The woman was suspiciously moving in the area when she was intercepted, who acted suspicious on seeing police teams,” the police said, and added that on search 6 kg and 129 grams of ganja was recovered from her possession.
A case under FIR Number 74 of 2022 under section 8/20 NDPS Act has been registered at Police Station Bahu Fort.