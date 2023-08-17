Police recover over 98 kg poppy straw, arrest 5 persons in Jammu

Jammu, Aug 16: Continuing its drive against drug trafficking and substance abuse, Jammu Police achieved major success by recovering 98.2 kgs of poppy straw.
They recovered 53.2 kgs of poppy straw from three accused persons in the jurisdiction of PS Nagrota and 45 kgs of poppy straw from two accused persons in the areas under the jurisdiction of Police Post Manwal.
A police team of Police Station Nagrota led by SDPO Nagrota Akash Kohli assisted by SHO PS PS Nagrota Inspector Vishav Partap Singh while on naka duty at TCP Nagrota and Ban Toll Plaza rounded up three suspected persons who were coming from Srinagar towards Jammu on three different vehicles bearing registration number JK21G 1313, JK02AG9781 and JK02AF3645.
During search, 53.2 kgs of poppy straw was recovered from their possession i.e 2 kgs of poppy straw from the vehicle bearing registration number JK21G 1313, 23.5 kgs of poppy straw recovered from truck bearing no.JK02AG9781 and 27.7 kgs of poppy straw recovered from truck bearing no. JK02AF 3645.
In this regard, case FIR number 333/2023 U/S 8/15 NDPS Act got registered at PS Nagrota and accused were arrested. The accused were identified as Harjeet Singh, son of Chanda Singh, resident of Abtaal Ramgarh Samba, caught with 2 kgs of poppy straw; Raj Kumar, resident of Meen Sarkar Sarore Adda in Bari Brahmana, Samba, caught with 23.500 kgs of poppy straw and Arjun Lal, resident of Chann Rorian Tehsil Hira Nagar in Kathua, caught with 27.7 kgs of poppy straw.
Similarly, another police team of PP Manwal led by SDPO Nagrota Akash Kohli assisted by SHO PS Jhajjar Kotli Inspector Azad Ahmed and Incharge PP Manwal PSI Sanjeev Sharma while on naka duty at naka point Nadal rounded up two different suspected persons who were coming from “Udhampur/Kashmir towards Punjab side on two different vehicles bearing registration no. PB46W-1314 and PB46W-1323.”
During search, 45 kgs of poppy straw was recovered from their possession.
In this regard two “different cases i.e case FIR No. 175/2023 u/s 8/15 NDPS Act got registered against the accused person namely Sher Khan and case FIR No. 176/2023 u/s 8/15 NDPS Act got registered against the accused person namely Kulvinder Singh at PS Jhajjar Kotli and accused were arrested.”
The overall arrests and recoveries were made under the supervision of SP Rural Rahul Charak. Further investigation of the case is going on.