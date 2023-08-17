Police recover over 98 kg poppy straw, arrest 5 persons in Jammu

They recovered 53.2 kgs of poppy straw from three accused persons in the jurisdiction of PS Nagrota and 45 kgs of poppy straw from two accused persons in the areas under the jurisdiction of Police Post Manwal.

A police team of Police Station Nagrota led by SDPO Nagrota Akash Kohli assisted by SHO PS PS Nagrota Inspector Vishav Partap Singh while on naka duty at TCP Nagrota and Ban Toll Plaza rounded up three suspected persons who were coming from Srinagar towards Jammu on three different vehicles bearing registration number JK21G 1313, JK02AG9781 and JK02AF3645.

During search, 53.2 kgs of poppy straw was recovered from their possession i.e 2 kgs of poppy straw from the vehicle bearing registration number JK21G 1313, 23.5 kgs of poppy straw recovered from truck bearing no.JK02AG9781 and 27.7 kgs of poppy straw recovered from truck bearing no. JK02AF 3645.