Police remove NHM employees from protest site, detained

Jammu, Apr 27: Police on Wednesday removed the protesting NHM employees from the protest site at Tawi Bridge’s park near Dogra Chowk.
The eyewitnesses said that a police team with women cops rushed to the protest site and removed the protesting NHM employees and boarded them in police vehicles.
The NHM employees were protesting to demand their continuation in the service as they were disengaged. They claim that they have played a vital role in controlling the covid19 spread in the last two waves but now the authorities have removed them and have not continued their services.
The NHM employees who were detained for some time claimed that they were allegedly thrashed by the police and some of them including women suffered minor scratches.