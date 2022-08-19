Police solve theft case in Anantnag, accused arrested

On receipt of this information, a police team of Sub-Division Anantnag led by In-charge Police Post Janglatmandi initiated the process of investigation. During the course of investigation, officers investigating the case, after utilising and analysing all available means, zeroed on one suspected person identified as Ahmad Malla son of Mohd Yaseen Malla resident of Batpora Khanbal. During questioning, the accused person confessed his involvement in the commission of crime. He has been arrested and shifted to a police station where he remains in custody.