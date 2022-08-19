Police solve theft case in Anantnag, accused arrested

Srinagar, Aug 19: Police in Anantnag have solved a theft case by arresting an accused person involved in the commission of crime and recovered stolen cash from his possession.
Police Post Janglatmandi received a written complaint from Haji Mailk Gh Nabi son of Mailk Mohd Abdullah resident of Nowgam Verinag, owner of Al-Hayat Hospital Mominabad Anantnag stating therein that some unknown person/persons have stolen an amount of `10 to `11 Lakhs from his Drug Counter. Accordingly, a case vide FIR No. 267/2022 under relevant sections was registered at police station and investigation was taken up.
On receipt of this information, a police team of Sub-Division Anantnag led by In-charge Police Post Janglatmandi initiated the process of investigation. During the course of investigation, officers investigating the case, after utilising and analysing all available means, zeroed on one suspected person identified as Ahmad Malla son of Mohd Yaseen Malla resident of Batpora Khanbal. During questioning, the accused person confessed his involvement in the commission of crime. He has been arrested and shifted to a police station where he remains in custody.
On his disclosure, the investigating team along with the Executive Magistrate concerned recovered the stolen cash amount of `11,32,200/- from his house. Further investigation is going on.