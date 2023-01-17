Police strengthen border security grid in Samba ahead of Republic Day

Samba, Jan 17: Police today reviewed the security scenario in Samba district with different security agencies and border areas ahead of Republic Day celebrations.
The meeting was held by SSP Samba Benam Tosh. The joint security review meeting with sister agencies was attended by senior officers of Army, BSF, CRPF, CISF, ITBP, PC Samba, all SDPOs, all SHOs, all Incharge Police Posts and all incharges of Border Police Posts.
During the meeting, the SSP Samba laid emphasis on better coordination and synergy among all agencies concerned with the security and intelligence to thwart the nefarious designs of anti- national elements, especially during Republic Day celebrations and in areas situated along international borders.
“A threadbare discussion on the present security scenario was held in the meeting and various security related issues were deliberated upon during the meeting. The participating officers apprised SSP Samba of certain important points worth focusing on,” said the Samba police.
During the meeting, the police said that “The inputs were also shared and an effective strategy was chalked out to further strengthen and tighten the border security grid to check all suspicious movements in border areas, along national highways and link roads especially during odd hours.”
The security agencies officers were advised to mobilize all available resources to generate actionable intelligence and advised to conduct regular mock exercises in the border areas and strategic locations to create deterrence so as to counter evil designs of the enemies of the nation and come closer to the local public.
Meanwhile, the SSP Samba directed all the Incharges of Border Police Posts to conduct verification of the inhabitants of border areas living in close proximity to the international border in their respective jurisdictions and see to it that no movement of any outsider goes unchecked.
SSP further advised Additional SP Samba, SDPOs, supervisory officers, SHOs, Incharges Police Posts, Incharges BPPs to work in tandem with all sister agencies and to conduct frequent informal meetings with the security forces as well as with public, PRIs, lambardars and chowkidars.
They were further directed to strengthen ‘nakas’ on NHW as well as on border roads in addition to organizing joint surprise ‘nakas’ at selected places in view of the present security scenario. They were advised to remain extra-vigilant to avert any untoward incident.