Police strengthen border security grid in Samba ahead of Republic Day

The meeting was held by SSP Samba Benam Tosh. The joint security review meeting with sister agencies was attended by senior officers of Army, BSF, CRPF, CISF, ITBP, PC Samba, all SDPOs, all SHOs, all Incharge Police Posts and all incharges of Border Police Posts.

During the meeting, the SSP Samba laid emphasis on better coordination and synergy among all agencies concerned with the security and intelligence to thwart the nefarious designs of anti- national elements, especially during Republic Day celebrations and in areas situated along international borders.