Police will probe Vaishno Devi shrine stampede, take action against those involved in scuffle: DGP

Twelve pilgrims were killed and over a dozen others injured in the stampede at the revered shrine atop the Trikuta hills in Reasi district in the early hours of Saturday after a scuffle between two groups of pilgrims during the New Year rush.

The committee headed by Principal Secretary (Home) Shaleen Kabra, with Divisional Commissioner Jammu Rajiv Langar and Additional Director General of Police Mukesh Singh as its members, has been set up by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and has been asked to submit a report within a week.

"The committee constituted would look into the causes that led to the stampede," Director General of Police Dilbagh Singh said.

Replying to a question whether police will take action if those involved in the scuffle were identified, he told PTI "yes" and added that "police would do its work simultaneously".