Policeman shoots himself dead in J&K's Reasi
Jammu

The body would be handed over to the family after completing medico-legal formalities, they said.
Press Trust of India

Jammu, Sept 9: A policeman allegedly shot himself dead with his service rifle in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district on Thursday, officials said.

Javed Dar, a selection grade constable of the Indian Reserve Police (IRP), was a resident of Tral in south Kashmir.

