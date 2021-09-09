Jammu
Policeman shoots himself dead in J&K's Reasi
Jammu, Sept 9: A policeman allegedly shot himself dead with his service rifle in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district on Thursday, officials said.
Javed Dar, a selection grade constable of the Indian Reserve Police (IRP), was a resident of Tral in south Kashmir.
The body would be handed over to the family after completing medico-legal formalities, they said.