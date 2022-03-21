Policy being worked out to help Ukraine returnee students complete studies in India: LG Sinha

Srinagar Mar 21: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday said that the UT government and the Centre are working on a policy to enable students who recently returned from war-hit Ukraine to complete their studies in India.
"Met MBBS students of UT who have returned from Ukraine at Jammu Raj Bhawan. Assured the students that GOI & UT govt is deeply concerned about their future and working on a policy so they can complete their studies in the country, " LG Sinha said in a statement.
As per wire agency IANS, 22,000 Indian students including scores from J&K were evacuated from the Ukraine and had to leave their studies midway.
Back home in the country, the students have expressed concern over the uncertainty ok their career.