Policy being worked out to help Ukraine returnee students complete studies in India: LG Sinha

Sinha said the GOI & UT govt is "deeply concerned about their future and working on a policy so they can complete their studies in the country".
Srinagar Mar 21: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday said that the UT government and the Centre are working on a policy to enable students who recently returned from war-hit Ukraine to complete their studies in India.

"Met MBBS students of UT who have returned from Ukraine at Jammu Raj Bhawan. Assured the students that GOI & UT govt is deeply concerned about their future and working on a policy so they can complete their studies in the country, " LG Sinha said in a statement.

As per wire agency IANS, 22,000 Indian students including scores from J&K were evacuated from the Ukraine and had to leave their studies midway.

Back home in the country, the students have expressed concern over the uncertainty ok their career.

