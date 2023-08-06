Political atmosphere heats-up in Jammu plains | Several politicians likely to join Congress

Jammu, Aug 6: The political atmosphere in Jammu plains has heated-up with several politicians from different political parties joining J&K Pradesh Congress Party tomorrow afternoon in Delhi.
Several leaders had left Congress in past and joined other political parties. Gradually, however, the things have started changing in favour of Congress .
“Many politicians from different political parties are in touch with us. We cannot disclose their names. Time will tell who will join the party and when. However, the return of leaders has given new hope and strength to the party in all the areas,” said one of the Congress leaders, who wished that his name should not be disclosed.
The political activities in Jammu geared up after Aam Aadmi Party’s main leadership left the party one by one, although National Conference and Apni Party mostly remained unaffected with shifting of leaders to other parties.
“The NC has loyal leaders and cadres. The Apni Party too has developed strong footing on the ground in Kashmir, and parts of Jammu. On the other hand, the PDP was the main sufferer when it comes to the shifting of leaders to other political parties where as many from Congress Party too left the party allegedly due to infighting and joined various other political parties in Jammu and Kashmir,” said the political analysts.
However, AAP which had aimed to emerge as one of the strongest political front in J&K suffered a major setback to its base in Jammu with the resignation of five top most leaders from Harsh Dev Singh, Balwant Singh Mankotia, DDC Suchetgarh Taranjit Singh Tonny, Yashpal Kundal, and Namrta Sharma. Although Mankotia has joined BJP, and Harsh Dev Singh returned to his previous political party JKNPP; the three others will be joining Congress tomorrow afternoon in Delhi.
“We have hundreds of PRIs, leaders, and workers who would be joining the Congress Party at Jammu on our return from Delhi. In Jammu, the J&K Incharge of AICC, and MP Rajya Sabha, Rajani Patil is believed to welcome them into the party at Shaheedi Chowk office,” said one of the former AAP leaders.
The Congress Party leaders also claimed that three ex-legislators including two MLCs of Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) from Chenab Valley are likely to join them in Delhi. Two of them have already reached Delhi. They have held a series of meetings with AICC. They were in touch with the JKPCC leadership as they were disappointed in DPAP.
Referring to the recent rumours about the resignation of three leaders from DPAP, a senior DPAP leader from Jammu said, “We know about two leaders from Chenab Valley who might be shifting to Congress Party. However, it would not impact us. They do not have any public support.”
“Congress Party is in a confused state of mind and they are trying to revive itself which is not possible with these leaders,” the DPAP leader said.