Political atmosphere heats-up in Jammu plains | Several politicians likely to join Congress

Several leaders had left Congress in past and joined other political parties. Gradually, however, the things have started changing in favour of Congress .

“Many politicians from different political parties are in touch with us. We cannot disclose their names. Time will tell who will join the party and when. However, the return of leaders has given new hope and strength to the party in all the areas,” said one of the Congress leaders, who wished that his name should not be disclosed.

The political activities in Jammu geared up after Aam Aadmi Party’s main leadership left the party one by one, although National Conference and Apni Party mostly remained unaffected with shifting of leaders to other parties.