Political parties hoist National Flag in Jammu
Jammu, Aug 15: The celebrations of Independence Day today passed off peacefully amid tight security arrangements in all the districts of Jammu region.
The main function was held at MA Stadium in Jammu City where hundreds of students from various schools, including NCC cadets and people from Jammu City participated in the celebration.
On this occasion, the security forces had provided three tier security cover at the venue . The Jammu City was kept under surveillance to ensure peaceful culmination of celebrations of Independence Day.
A barricade was created outside the MA Stadium for the checking of the visitors, as well as the participants by J&K Police’s security wing personnel.
For the last 24 hours, the security grid was heightened in Jammu and its peripheral areas whereas the roads from border areas towards Jammu City were strengthened with security deployment. The tawi river was also kept under surveillance by the police and other security agencies in a coordinated manner.
Besides, the main function, various political parties including BJP, Congress Party, National Conference, People Democratic Party (PDP), Apni Party, Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP), other political parties, government offices, police offices, social, religious organisations, mohallas committees in Jammu, Samba, Kathua, Udhampur, Reasi, Kishtwar, and other places celebrated the Independence Day by unfurling the national flag during the morning hours in series of programmes.