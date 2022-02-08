Political parties in Nagrota oppose draft report

They demanded review of the report and sought Schedule Tribe status for Nagrota assembly constituency. The Nagrota constituency in the draft report submitted to the members of Delimitation Commission included Bhalwal and it was not reserved for the ST. Holding a joint news conference in Jammu, Congress, NC leader and BDC Chairperson Choudhary Rehmat Ali, senior PDP leader Choudhary Hamid and other social activists opposed the bifurcation in Nagrota constituency and demanded that the constituency should be reserved for STs.

Hamid said that Congress, NC, PDP and social activists had joined them in their struggle for the rights of ST community and Nagrota constituency.